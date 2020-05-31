Louis J. Grossi
1934 - 2020
Louis J. Grossi, 85, of Wethersfield, passed away May 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Hartford on December 26, 1934, son of the late Alphonse and Mary (Laviero) Grossi. Lou was a graduate of Bloomfield High School. He served in the Army (where he was a marksman.) His career was marked by an affinity for real estate: he sold, owned (including, with his late wife Ellen, The Casino Café in Hartford), taught and appraised it, and worked for the CT DCP Real Estate Commission for many years. After he retired, Lou was an avid flea marketeer. He will be greatly missed by his three daughters, Donna Kingsley of Hancock, MA, Nicola Grossi of New Britain, and Susan Grossi Hubbard of Pittsfield, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter Julia Grossi-Gerrow and grandson A.J.. Lou also leaves his grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica (Rachel), Aliana, Rhianna, MaryEllen, Paxton, Hannah, and William; his great-grandchildren, Jade, Jacoby, Lucas and Isabella; and his sisters, Dianne Higgins and Mary Ann Pleva (Fred), many nieces and nephews, his metal-detecting sidekick Bobby, and all his flea market, donut shop, & other friends. He also shared a love of pets with a speciaL Person. He encouraged his family to be as independent as he became, yet he would still help out any of them when needed (maybe to his chagrin.) Due to health concerns, services will be held at a later date. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
