Louis J. Nascimbeni
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis J. Nascimbeni, 76, of Canton, CT died Friday (June 19, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1943 in Avon, CT, son of Louis B. and Francesca L. (Battistoli) Nascimbeni. He is survived by his siblings Stella Girardin of Simsbury, Ben and wife Barbara Nascimbeni of Simsbury, Mary Caserta of Canton and Jean and husband Alvaro Zappalorti of Avon. He is also loved by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers-in-law, Dick Caserta and David J. Girardin and nephews Ben Nascimbeni, Jr and David A. Girardin. Louis served in the U.S. Army. Louis loved his family and friends and was most happy just spending time with them and talking. He was never at a loss for words. He will be dearly missed and was very loved. For the health and safety for all those that Lou loved, the funeral mass will be private. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Lou's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved