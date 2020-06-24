Louis J. Nascimbeni, 76, of Canton, CT died Friday (June 19, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1943 in Avon, CT, son of Louis B. and Francesca L. (Battistoli) Nascimbeni. He is survived by his siblings Stella Girardin of Simsbury, Ben and wife Barbara Nascimbeni of Simsbury, Mary Caserta of Canton and Jean and husband Alvaro Zappalorti of Avon. He is also loved by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers-in-law, Dick Caserta and David J. Girardin and nephews Ben Nascimbeni, Jr and David A. Girardin. Louis served in the U.S. Army. Louis loved his family and friends and was most happy just spending time with them and talking. He was never at a loss for words. He will be dearly missed and was very loved. For the health and safety for all those that Lou loved, the funeral mass will be private. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Lou's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.