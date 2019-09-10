Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Oakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Oakes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Oakes Obituary
Louis J. "Biz" Oakes passed away on 9/25/19. Biz was born on 1/16/44 to the late Hazel and Earl Oakes in St. John, Maine. He was the husband of Maryann and the father of John. Louie worked for Colt Manufacturing for 45 years as a dedicated employee. He spent his free time working on the farm and playing cards with his family. Besides his wife and son he is survived by six sisters and six brothers, many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by one sister and 3 brothers. Family and friends are invited to gather on 9/13/19 from 5pm to 9pm at the TKB Club, 1 Vernon Ave. Vernon, Ct.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now