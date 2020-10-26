Louis J. ""Lou" Tavano, Sr., 77, of East Hartford, loving husband of 56 years to June (Bonzani) Tavano, passed away unexpectedly with his caring family by his side on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Hartford on August 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Cataldo and Giovina "Julia" (Ceraso) Tavano. Lou was a lifelong resident of East Hartford, graduating from East Hartford High School, Class of 1961. He attended Porter and Chester Institute focusing on tool and die manufacturing. Prior to his retirement, Lou was an aerospace tool and die engineer for area manufacturing companies, most recently Jarvis Airfoil Inc. in Portland, CT. Lou had a love of life that was evident to every person he met. His kindness, sense of humor and wisdom will be greatly missed. He was a father figure to many, as he enjoyed sharing his thoughtful and purposeful advice. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time in Hobe Sound, FL. He liked classic cars, attending cars shows, NASCAR racing and his Friday breakfast club. He especially loved taking long drives with June, the love of his life, in their classic car. Most of all, Lou was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who cherished spending quality time with his family. In addition to his beloved wife June, Lou is survived by a son, Louis J. Tavano, Jr. and his wife, Kelly Rech Tavano, of Glastonbury; a daughter, Theresa Janeczek and her husband, Anthony Janeczek, of Glastonbury; six adored grandchildren, Marisa Janeczek and Joslyn Janeczek both of Edgartown, MA, Lindsay Janeczek and Mark Janeczek both of Glastonbury, Francesca Tavano and Gabriella Tavano both of Glastonbury. He also leaves two sisters, Maryann Kozikowski and her husband, Frank Kozikowski, of East Glastonbury, Judith Gardner and her husband, Ross Gardner, of Burtonsville, MD; two brothers-in-law, Frank Bonzani and his wife, Barbara Bonzani, of Hobe Sound, FL, Peter Bonzani and his wife, Karen Bonzani, of Kissimmee, FL; a sister-in-law, Francine Bak and her husband, John Bak, of South Windsor; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral services and burial at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Tuesday (October 27, 2020) from 3 – 6 pm. Everyone who attends, is asked to please wear a face covering and adhere to all state regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lou's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
.