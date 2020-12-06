Louis J. Zenga of Wilton died Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in New Britain CT Louis grew up in West Hartford. He was the son of the late Louis A. and Rosemary (Ryan) Zenga. Known as "Jack" he was a graduate of the University of Hartford with a B.A. and a MBA from the University of Southern California. He started his career in marketing research in New York City with the Vicks Chemical Company which was renamed Richardson-Vicks and relocated to Wilton CT. Jack moved to Wilton and was a resident there for over 40 years. In August of 1983 he along with his partner Martin Roth started a private marketing research company called Incon Research which they co-owned until he retired in 2002. Jack loved spending time at his home on Cape Cod and was an avid tennis player, swimmer, biker, and walker. Jack also loved his two rescue Golden Retrievers. Jack is survived by his sister Judith Jablonski and her husband of Troutman North Carolina and their son and Jack's godson, James T. Jablonski of Mooresville, NC and his brother William and his wife Nancy of Southbury, CT and their son Ryan, and his wife Cara and Jack's great nephew and niece Andrew and Anna of Newtown, CT. Services for Jack will be private. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in his name.