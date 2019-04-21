|
|
Louis Joseph Bleckel, 1922-2019, died at home in Waimea, Hawaii on January 18th, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his son Joey, his wife Lillian, and 2nd wife Joann. He was a long time resident of Windsor, CT, moved to Fl in 1990, and Hawaii in 2013. Lou served aboard the USS Langley in WWII, and received a purple heart. He retired from United Technologies in 1986. Louis's ashes will be interned at John Evangelist church, 625 111th ave in Naples, FL.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019