Louis Joseph Colavecchio


1931 - 2020
Louis Joseph Colavecchio, 89, of Canton, beloved husband of Margaret (Palmer) Colavecchio, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at River Ridge of Avon. He was born March 10, 1931 in Hartford, son of the late Michael and Rose (Tasillo) Colavecchio and had been a long-time resident of Canton. Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had received his Degree in Architecture from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Colavecchio owned and operated Louis Colavecchio Architects for many years prior to his retirement. He designed many local schools, churches and synagogues in Greater Hartford including the award-winning Avon Middle School and rehabilitation of the Hartford Armory. Louis loved being an architect and spent time studying and visiting the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville, Architects of America (AIA), the Canton Lions Club, the Notre Dame Alumni Club and was Chairman for the Canton Planning Commission for many years. His pride was a cottage in the Berkshires on Hammond Pond which he built himself and was a member of the Hammond Acres Board of Directors for many years. Louis also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and sailing. In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, he is survived by his son, Daniel Colavecchio and wife Catherine of Colchester; his daughter, Karen Bisset and husband Jonathan of Avon; his grandchildren, Patrick and Daniel Colavecchio, and Holly and Emily Bisset; his sister, Theresa Craig of Oxford, MI, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Colavecchio of Farmington. Services will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Lions Club International would be appreciated in lieu of flowers https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Louis's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020
