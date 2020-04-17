|
Louis "Lou" L. Bascetta, 91, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT on April 13th 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Lou was born on September 21, 1928, the son of the late Louis and Lucy (Vella) Bascetta. Lou grew up in Hartford, CT and graduated from Hartford High School where he met the love of his life, Shirley Barry. Lou enlisted in the United States Army and served in Japan during World War II. Following the war, Lou attended technical school and was employed by Hamilton-Standard in Windsor Locks, CT where he worked as a Manufacturing Engineer Supervisor for thirty-five years. Upon his retirement, Lou and Shirley moved to Misquamicut Beach, RI, where they shared many happy days. Lou "Castmaster" was an avid fisherman and a member of the Rhode Island Mobile Sports (RIMS) Fisherman Association and the Weekapaug Surf Casters Club. He loved playing golf daily at Winnepaug Country Club and was a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) where he enjoyed his morning coffee with his fellow members. Lou was an active member of St. Clare Church of Misquamicut, RI and a devoted New York Giants fan. Lou, affectionately known as "Fodsie" to his family and friends, had a magnetic personality, contagious laugh and quick-wit. He enjoyed beach days with family, Jazz music, especially Benny Goodman, and scenic drives to the Watch Hill Lighthouse and the Weekapaug overlook. His "easy, easy" approach to life, and knack for story telling made him a joy to be around. Lou will be deeply missed by his two sons; Gene Bascetta and his wife, Jody; Glen Bascetta and his wife Roberta; six granddaughters; Meghan and husband Andy, Ashley and husband Tim, Kasey, Abby, Jill and husband Brandon, Hillary and husband Nick; and eight great-grandchildren; Grant, Finn, Reid, Maeve, Colton, Brady, Natalie and Jacob. In addition, Lou is survived by his sister-in-law Lynn Podkulski and husband, Tom; nephews, Tom and his wife Lise, and Mike Podkulski. The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living in West Hartford, CT for their care of Lou for the last few years as well as the kindness and compassion of the medical staff at St. Francis Hospital during his final days. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly, RI 02891. A celebration of Lou's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VFW: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 113 Beach Street, Westerly, RI 02891. To share a condolence or memory with Lou's family, please visit www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020