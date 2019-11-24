Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Justin's Church
230 Blue Hills Ave.
Hartford, CT
Resources
Louis M. Armentano Jr. Obituary
Louis M. Armentano Jr., 89, of Enfield, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home. He was a devoted and loving husband to the late Blanche R. (Wyman) Armentano and was an amazing father and grandfather. He was born in Hartford, CT to Louis M. and Mary Armentano , and graduated from Buckley High School. He served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. Louis was easy going, happy go lucky, loved singing and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with his family and would often say, "time to go see Johnny Cash" (inside joke). He was predeceased by his sweetheart, his wife, Blanche of 62 years. They shared a very special love, and were always together. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughters, Melinda Aiudi, of Enfield, Susan Armentano, of Ludlow MA, son; Louis Armentano III of Springfield, MA; three grandchildren; Natasha, Sara, and Gracie Aiudi, brother, Nicolas Armentano , sister Mary Ann Thomas and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Justin's Church, 230 Blue Hills Ave. Hartford. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
