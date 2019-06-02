Louis (Lou) Nicholas Alverides II, age 78 of Franklin, TN, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Lou was born and raised in Bristol, CT. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Judy Holliday Alverides: daughters: Tracy Alverides and Dana (Dale) Wesson; son: Greg (Jana) Alverides; grandchildren: Nicholas (Katherine) Alverides, Chelsea (Justin) Liddle, Samantha and Sabrina Sowell; great-grandchildren: Tristan Liddle and Alexander Alverides; stepmother: Florence Alverides; brother: Carter Alverides; and sister: Florence Alverides Giomblanco.Lou spent 35 years in the airline industry with Allegheny/USAir/USAirways Inc. His posting in Pittsburgh, PA introduced him to The Steelers and following his posting in Lexington, KY to UK Wildcat Basketball. He remained a lifelong avid "Black and Gold" and "Big Blue" fan.Named after his wife's maiden name, Lou started Holliday Promos, a successful promotional products business in 1982 and it continues to this day.He never met a stranger and offered friendship and support to all he knew. Lou was passionate about God, his family and country. He devoted his time and talents to GraceWorks, The Gideons and his Church.The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to GraceWorks Ministries, Gideons International or the Franklin First United Methodist Church. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary