Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dunstan Church
1345 Manchester Rd.
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Louis P. Longo Obituary
Louis P. Longo, 97, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Longo for 21 years. Born to John and Josephine Patrucco Longo, a lifelong resident of Glastonbury. A dairy farmer, milk marketing leader, author, inventor and entrepreneur. Lou owned and operated a milk hauling business, and previously owned Minnechaug dairy farm. He authored a regular column for 12 years in Hoard's Dairyman, and wrote "The Pursuit of Profit", a book on dairy farming. Lou held a patent for a magnet used for the prevention of hardware disease in dairy cattle. Lou was proud to be called a dairy farmer! Lou led the consolidation of 10 dairy cooperatives into one of the largest milk marketing cooperatives in New England – now called Agri-Mark - whose farmers own the Cabot brand of cheese and dairy products. Lou was Chairman of the Board of Agri-Mark until his retirement in 1984. Throughout his tenure he was known as a respected leader and a dynamic visionary for the dairy industry. On the national level, he was an advisor to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture under Ronald Regan. He was inducted in 2005 into the dairy industries hall of fame. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons; Louis Jr. (predeceased), Michael, and Paul; three daughters; Beatrice, Margaret, and Joan. He also leaves 9 loving and caring stepchildren, 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Lou lived a full life, doing for others. In lieu of flowers, he would want you to spend time doing for others as well. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. Friends may call on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
