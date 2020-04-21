|
Louis P. Schoentag, 83, of Enfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Springfield, MA on December 22, 1936, he was the son of the late Louis E. and Dorothy (Mumblo) Schoentag and he grew up in Enfield. He was the beloved husband of the late Sara (Donaldson) Schoentag, whom he met and fell in love with while in the Air Force and stationed in Texas. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. Louis served in the US Air Force from 1956-1960, being honorably discharged as an Airman Second Class. He worked for Delta Industries for 30 years. Then went on to work for Home Depot for 12 years where he enjoyed helping customers with their home improvement projects. Upon retirement he volunteered at Enfield Loaves and Fishes, crafted woodworking projects that the entire family became the beneficiary, including personalized toy chests from Papa. He loved the outdoors and was active with a local hiking club and regularly walked the trails by the CT River. His children have fond memories of countless backyard picnics, camping and vacations on the beaches of Maine. His grandchildren remember him for his warm hugs and contagious smile; and all the holidays celebrated at Papa's house. We will miss you dad! He is survived by 2 loving daughters, Kendra Kannally of Norfolk, MA and her husband Jay Kannally and their two children, Paige and James; Jill Springer of Lebanon, CT and her husband David Springer and their daughter Rachael; his brother, Barry Schoentag of Ellington, CT. Due to the current public health crisis, funeral services and burial with Military Honors will be held privately. Louis will be laid to rest in the Thompsonville Cemetery in Enfield. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com. A celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date when friends and family can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Connecticut Forest & Park Association, ctwoodlands.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020