Eleanor, Lou, Diane and grandchildren,
So sorry to learn of Louie's death. He was a friendly face in the neighborhood!! My grandchildren would always ask about him.
Louis S. D'Amico, Sr., 83, of Middletown, husband of Eleanor (Nista) D'Amico, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Health on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Middletown on August 22, 1936 to the late Salvatore and Mary (Turro) D'Amico. Known to all as "Louie," he was very friendly, and was well-liked in the community. He was recognized wherever he went. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Louie leaves his daughter, Diane Stielau and her husband, Michael Stielau, and his son, Louis D'Amico, Jr., and his wife Carm D'Amico. He also leaves three grandchildren, Christina D'Amico, Michael Stielau, and Nicole D'Amico, all of whom he loved dearly and was extremely proud of. Louie is survived by a sister, Rita Willis, and many nieces and nephews. Louie was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Salvatore and Donald D'Amico; his sisters, Josephine Campisi, Mary Zigman, Jenny D'Amico, Esther D'Amico, and Margaret Parenteau. He was also predeceased by his nephew, Robert Zigman and his niece, Karen Peddle. Louie graduated from Vinal Technical High School as Valedictorian of his class. After graduation, he worked in his trade as a carpenter until he was called to serve in the U.S. Army. Following an honorable discharge, Louie resumed his trade of carpentry and, during the course of his career, worked on several local buildings such as Middlesex Hospital, Keigwin Middle School, Kmart in Cromwell, and JCPenney in Meriden. He also worked on the renovation of the old Middletown High School. In 1980, he changed careers and became an inspector at Pratt & Whitney. Louie loved to vacation in Vermont with his family, especially the Brattleboro and Manchester areas. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, both on television and in person. Enjoying good food and talking with friends were aspects of life he enjoyed very much. Louie was a long-time parishioner of St. Pius X Church and served as an usher there. He also worked at the Middletown polls during elections. Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. Biega Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Those who would like to express their condolences may do so at biegafuneralhome.com. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the medical staff and aides who lovingly cared for Louie in his later years.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.