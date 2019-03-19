Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Garibaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis W. Garibaldi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis W. Garibaldi Obituary
Louis W. Garibaldi, 73, of Newington died on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 at home, close by his beloved wife, Helen, of 45 years. Born in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late Bernard and Angeline (Surmann) Garibaldi, he grew up in Toms River, NJ. Louis graduated from Monmouth University, in New Jersey and was a Newington resident for the last 24 years. He was a dedicated employee with Electrolux for over 30 years and was a member of Holy Spirit Church. Besides his wife, Helen, he leaves four children and their spouses: Jennifer Dall'Aste and Dan, Jason Garibaldi and Erin, Amanda Grabowski and Jeff, Megan Trombley and Phil, his 8 grandchildren: Ryan, Olivia, Jocelyn, Ethan, Giana, Everette, Alexander and Abby, his brother and sister-in-law Butch and Janine Garibaldi, his sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Richie Timmerman and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by his funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now