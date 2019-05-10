Louisa G. Harvey of East Hartford, CT died peacefully at home on May 7, 2019. Louisa was the loving wife of Richard C. Harvey for seventy one years. She was born on August 5, 1928, and was the daughter of Anthony and Grace Temple. She was a lifelong resident of East Hartford and a member of St. Christopher Church. Louisa was devoted to her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Louisa worked at East Catholic High School in Manchester, CT, where all of her children attended high school.She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Richard of East Hartford, CT; her sons, Dr. Richard Harvey, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of East Hartford, CT; Robert and his wife, Maureen of Ellington, CT; her daughters, Susan Fornabi and her husband, Thomas of Colchester, CT; Sandra Flavell and her husband, James of Cheshire, CT; Sharon Roma and her husband, William of Monroe, CT; and Sheryl Sylvester and her husband, Daniel of South Windsor, CT. Louisa also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition, Louisa leaves her sister, Phyllis Piscatello of Manchester, CT; her brothers, Anthony Temple and his wife, Nancy of South Windsor, CT; Robert Temple and his wife, Catherine of Manchester, CT; her brother-in-law, Howard Harvey and his wife, Dolores of East Hartford, CT and her lifelong friend, Virginia Wark of East Brookfield, MA. Louisa was predeceased by her brothers Jack Temple and Arthur Temple; her sisters, June Counihan and Virginia Thompson; and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Harvey Krauskas.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, (Section D), Hillside St., East Hartford, CT. Calling hours are on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford, CT.In lieu of flowers and in honor of Louisa's love for children everywhere, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019