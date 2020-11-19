Louisa Spencer Newman Ovanessian, 97, of Woodlake at Tolland in Tolland, CT departed this life peacefully on November 14, 2020. She was born in Virginia to the late Alfred Edward Spencer Sr. and James Ella Spencer on April 03, 1923. She was predeceased by her three husbands Thomas B. Newman Sr., Roland E. Courville, and Edward Ovanessian (Ohanesian), as well as her eight siblings, and most recently her son Thomas B. Newman Jr. She is lovingly survived by her son Ronald P. Newman and his wife Mary Jane (Coventry,CT), her daughter-in-law Bonnie Newman (Bradenton, FL), grandchildren Jennifer Bartlett and her husband Justin (Springfield, MO), Jessica Mias and her husband Kurt (Providence, RI), Kimberly Newman and her fiancee Emily Savino (Somers, CT), Richard Maney (Manchester, CT), Christina Deer and her husband Rory (Oakdale, CT). She leaves behind a host of exceptional great- grandchildren: Rowen, Audra, Dorin, Brielle, Kolby, Dylan, Rylyn, Ethan, Keegan, and Thaedon, as well as a great-great granddaughter, Layla. In addition, there are numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends whom she loved. Louisa was a lover of travel and she visited many countries in her long life. In retirement, she and Edward spent a great deal of time traversing the country in their motorhome. Louisa loved to paint, play the organ, dance, and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Louisa stayed physically active at the gym until late in her life. Mostly, she loved and adored her family. She will be missed dearly. Arrangements to be made by Pietras Funeral Home in Coventry. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, followed by a private burial for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
.