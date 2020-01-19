Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Universalist Church
433 Fern Street
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Brinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Brinton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise A. Brinton Obituary
Louise Brinton, 72, of Wethersfield, passed away on January 15, 2020 from ALS. Born in Waterbury, CT, Louise was an RN who took care of everyone in her life. She was a lover of life and a passionate traveler, always up for an adventure. Louise had a unique ability to make connections and friends wherever she went. Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alissa and Omar Bahamonde, and their daughter Leah, whom she treasured. She is also survived by her sisters Jane (Dennis) Johnson and Laura Munger, as well as her nieces and nephews Jennifer Marinan, Catherine Demeris, Greg Zbell and Alan Lovejoy. Louise was predeceased by her mother Helen Munger, father Charles Munger, and brother Charles (Chick) Munger. A memorial service will be held at the Universalist Church, 433 Fern Street West Hartford, CT Saturday February 1st at 11:00. Charitable contributions in her name can be made to the ALS Association, Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road - Unit E4 - Milford, CT 06460. For online condolence please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -