Louise A. (DeCorleto) Burke passed away peacefully at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation on September 14, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Hartford on March 23, 1928. Louise was the daughter of the late Louise-Lizzy (Verre) DeCorleto and Antonio DeCorleto. She grew up in Hartford and graduated from HPHS in 1946 and attended Connecticut University. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Thomas Burke and her beloved daughter, Mary Burke-Brignano. After marrying Tommy, they resided in West Hartford, where they became involved in community activities. She was very active in the St. Brigid Ladies Guild, and had served as President. She was also a member of the Democratic Women's Club. Louise returned to the work field as an Recreational Director in the healthcare industry. Her fun loving personality and her love of music were valuable assets for this career. Louise's life came full circle, not only was she a resident of Hughes, but she had been employed as a Recreational Director there for many years. The family would like to thank the staff and administration at Hughes and Masonicare for their exceptional care and support they provided in taking care of Louise and the family members. A special thank you to all the staff employed in the Southwest section of Hughes. Louise will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lois Leardi of Newington and her two grandchildren, Jacquelyn Anderson of Broadbrook and Brigid Brignano of East Hartford. Calling hours will be Friday, (September 18), from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am in St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Ste, 4b, Southington, CT 06489. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com