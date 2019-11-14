Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Louise A. Lent


1938 - 2019
Louise A. Lent Obituary
Louise A. (Howe) Lent, 81, of West Hartford, peacefully entered eternal life on November 4th, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in January 13, 1938 to Arnold Howe and Anna (Jasonis) Howe, of Hartford. Louise is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Frank S. Lent of West Hartford, her loving daughter Jennifer Wells and her husband Jim, her beloved grandchildren Julia, Jimmy and Andrew and his wife, Meghan, and loving great-grandchildren, Andrew Jr. and Grace, all of Windsor Locks. She is also survived by her dear sister Muriel Gould and her husband, Jim of Hebron, and dear cousins Catherine Greene and her husband Bill of Las Vegas, and George Lombard, and his wife Connie of Illinois, as well as other dear cousins. She graduated Hartford Public High school in 1956. She went on to have careers at the Hartford Electric Light Company (20 years) and later, the State of Connecticut. She retired from the State of Connecticut as an Administrative Assistant at the Office of Rail in July 2009. Louise loved to travel, visiting many national parks over the years. She would want to be remembered as a someone who made scrumptious desserts as well as loving every animal and bird. She would want to also be remembered for her vegetable gardens and beautiful flower gardens. Calling hours are Saturday, November 16th at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor from 10 to 12, with a service at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louise's name to your favorite animal charity. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for an expanded obituary and to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
