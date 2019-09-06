Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph's Church)
195 So. Main St.
New Britain, CT
Louise A. Mazza

Louise A. Mazza Obituary
Louise A. Mazza, 96, of New Britain, was taken home by the angels on Wednesday (Sept.4, 2019). Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Marino and Angela Rose (Mercugliano) Satalino, and was a lifelong resident. She was the widow of Robert L. Mazza and a member of St. Joseph's Church. Mrs. Mazza is survived by her daughter Kathleen Mazza, her son Robert Mazza and his wife, Deborah, three cherished grandsons Kristopher Mazza and his wife Dee, Robert Mazza and and his wife Kelly and Thomas Mazza; five adored great grandchildren Geovanie, Alexus, Isabella, Sophia and Jackson Mazza and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her five sisters and three brothers. Her loving heart and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph's Church) 195 So. Main St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 6, 2019
