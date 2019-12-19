Home

South Congregational Church
277 Main St
Hartford, CT 06106
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Louise Anne Berardino, 81, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for 61 years of Carmen Berardino, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford to the late Aubrey and Gertrude (McMullen) Haskell. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph and Robert Haskell. Louise was a member of South Congregational Church in Hartford and enjoyed bowling, cross stitching, travel, casino, and watching her favorite teams, Red Sox, Patriots and UCONN Women's basketball. Besides her husband Carmen, she is survived by her son Craig Berardino of Bloomfield; and her daughter Melissa Berardino of Windsor, and many loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, December 21 at the South Congregational Church, 277 Main St. Hartford followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or South Congregational Church of Hartford, 277 Main St. Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 19, 2019
