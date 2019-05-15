Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church of Saint Josephine Bahkita Parish
Rocky Hill, CT
Louise Clarke, 98 of Rocky Hill, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Clarke, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She also maintained a residence in Port St. Lucie, Florida where she enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, golf, swimming, and travel. Louise was well educated and ultimately received her Master's degree from the University of Hartford, becoming a reading specialist at the Gildersleeve School in Portland, CT. In her early days, she joined the war effort working for the American Red Cross, processing soldiers in World War II and worked at Travelers Insurance in downtown Hartford. Louise maintained diverse interests which included helping start a new parish in Rocky Hill and at one point became the President of the St. James Women's Club. She remained a communicant of St. James Church right up until she passed away. She maintained a close-knit group of girlfriends from high school and college, along with being an active member of the Hilltoppers' Club. At night she would discuss the stock analysis of the day with her husband. Louise was well-known amongst family and friends for her homemade blueberry muffins and raspberry jam, made from homegrown berries. During her active life, she found companionship with her only female grandchild Melissa. The two would walk through Old Wethersfield, enjoy knitting lessons and Louise worked to foster her love of reading. Louise is survived by her daughter, Judith, her grandchildren Melissa, Jeffrey, Joshua and Seth, along with six great-grandchildren. she was predeceased by her husband Jack, of 57 years, and her eldest daughter, Patricia. Thank you to the staff at the Atria Greenplace of Rocky Hill for their compassion and care throughout the last five years of Louise's life. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. James Church of Saint Josephine Bahkita Parish in Rocky Hill, on Thursday, May 16, at 10 AM, all attendees are asked to go directly to church. Burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill will follow immediately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . For further information or to leave a condolence on the Memory Wall, please visit FarleySullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019
