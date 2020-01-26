Hartford Courant Obituaries
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Louise Gilbert, 100, passed away peacefully at Vero Health and Rehab of Wilbraham, MA on January 22, 2020. Louise, the beloved wife of the late Roland J. Gilbert, was a longtime resident of North Granby, CT and a resident of Western Massachusetts for the last 15 years. Louise was the loving mother of four children. She also leaves her eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren who brought her great joy. At her request, private graveside services were held at Granby Cemetery in Granby, CT on January 24. Donations in her memory may be made to Second Congregational Church, 1080 Pleasant St., Palmer, MA 01069. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
