1/1
Louise H. Brassard
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise H. (Dirats) Brassard died peacefully at home on September 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Esther and Herbert Spencer Hill, Louise was born on Jan. 5, 1934. She graduated from Westfield High School and went on to attend Northampton Commercial College. She then worked for several years as an accountant. In 1959, Ralph H. Dirats and Louise were married and resided in West Springfield for over forty years where they raised their loving son, Andrew. Louise served as President and Treasurer of the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Chairman of W. S. United Way, President of Ramapogue Women's Club and contributed much to a number of other community organizations. Ralph and Louise were very active members of the Mittineague Congregational Church where she served as treasurer. She loved all of nature's beauty, as she hiked, gardened, birded, paddled with her kayak and traveled around the country and Europe. Ralph died in 1998. Six years later, she married Maurice J. Brassard (Moe) of Granby, CT and they moved to Southwick. Louise leaves her husband, Maurice; her son, Andrew J. Dirats; and her very special granddaughters, Lindsey Spencer Dirats of Salt Lake City, Utah and Madison Ann Dirats. She also leaves her sister, Roberta Kowal (Theodore), and their children: Matthew Kowal and Catherine (Bob) Johnson; as well as many members of her husband's very large family. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Martel. After a private remembrance gathering, Louise will be interred at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Southwick Forastiere Funeral Home, 624 College Highway, Southwick has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Please omit flowers, donations may be made in Louise's name to either Shannon-Shattuck American Legion Post 182, PO Box 182, Granby, CT 06035 or National Parks Foundation, www.nationalparks.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southwick-Forastiere Funeral Home
624 College Highway
Southwick, MA 01077
(413) 569-5306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
You will be missed very much.
Steve & Dottie Piascik
Friend
September 25, 2020
A wonderful friend and neighbor. She will be missed.
Millie Zavarella
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved