Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Copper Hill United Methodist Church
27 Copper Hill Rd
East Granby, CT
View Map
Louise H. Holcomb, 103, of West Suffield, beloved wife of the late Wilbur C. Holcomb passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born in Suffield, daughter of the late John and Renske (Janssen) Hierl, she lived in Suffield or West Suffield most of her life. She was recently served by Beacon Hospice care while in residence at the Atrium in Agawam, MA. Louise was a longtime faithful and active member of the Copper Hill United Methodist Church, East Granby, where she belonged to the United Methodist Women's Group. Among her many interests she enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, doing crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, and playing Scrabble. She is survived by her children, Gerald W. Holcomb and his wife Laura of Hancock, NH, Judith A. Holcomb of West Suffield, a daughter-in-law, Janie B. Holcomb of Penfield, NY; as well as a brother James Hierl and his wife Mary of Asheville, NC and a sister, Frances H. Morway of FL. Also four grandchildren, Beth A. Mulhern and her husband Robert, Richard A. Holcomb, Jr., Rebecca A. Jarvis and her husband Thomas, Clinton W. Holcomb and his husband David Fraser, and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Richard A. Holcomb; two brothers, Henry and Victor Hierl; and a sister, Wilhelmina Teika. Her family will receive friends Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3-6 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Copper Hill United Methodist Church, 27 Copper Hill Rd., East Granby. Burial will be in Copper Hill Cemetery, East Granby. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Copper Hill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 422, East Granby, CT 06026; to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078 or to Beacon Hospice, 815 Worcester Street, Springfield, MA 01151. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
