Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Episcopal Church
Southport, NC
More Obituaries for Louise Anderson
Louise Hallock Anderson


1931 - 2019
Louise Hallock Anderson Obituary
Mrs. Louise Hallock Anderson, 88 of Oak Island, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on December 8, 2019. Mrs. Anderson was born March 16, 1931 in Southampton, LI, NY, daughter of the late Dr. David H. Hallock and Doris Phillips Hallock. She is survived by Kenneth Allen Anderson, her husband of 68 years. Additional survivors include their four daughters, Kathleen Anderson, Betsy Makris, Amy Swift and husband Edwin, and Julie Higbee and husband Tom; eight grandchildren, Carrie Boucher and husband Hubert, Matt Makris and wife Samm, Christopher Makris and wife Mary, Kristin Anderson, Kenneth Landry, Amanda Swift, Michael Higbee, and Jessica Higbee; six great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Millie, Louis, Bennett, Walter, Violet, many nieces and nephews, and a brother, Robert Hallock. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Hallock, and son-in-law Michael Makris. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Southport. A reception will follow the service at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at . Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home and Crematory 1411 N. Howe St. Southport, NC 28461
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 11, 2019
