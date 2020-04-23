|
The heavens opened up at 1:30 am on April 21, 2020 to welcome Louise Hammond (Wurdig) into the care of her daughter Sharon, son Stephen, and father Frank Wurdig Sr. Louise raised her family of five children in Windsor Locks, CT and then went to work for Dresser-Rand in Windsor, CT where she was employed as the company receptionist for 15 years, retiring in 1985 when the company moved the business to New York state. On her last day of work the entire office staff of 70 gathered in "her" lobby & presented her with flowers & a new telephone for home! She was known for her wit, her ability to make people comfortable, always smiling and ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. She also had nick names for many of the office staff (i.e., when one manager's wife called in to speak with him, Louise announced on the paging system that the "war department was calling" (he always answered those calls). Louise loved camping & the beach. She saved enough money during Winter so she could pay the weekly cost of $7.50 for a campsite for the whole summer for many years for whole family at Hammonasset State Park. She started out in a big army tent, then a portable house and then a travel trailer. She was known to have washed many baby diapers using a metal tub & washboard. In later years she purchased a lot & a mobile home, added a large screened in deck and spent a good part of each year, for many years, camping right next to a lake with family & friends. Louise is lovingly survived by her family: daughters Deborah Genzano & Dianna Hammond; son Jeffrey Hammond & his wife Donna, all of Windsor Locks, CT; and, her sister Maureen Russell of Granby, CT. She was a beloved "Nanny" to Brian Hunt & wife Laura of Agawam, MA, Kimberly Hunt & Bob Fugedi of Glastonbury, CT, Todd Hunt & wife Coleen of Valrico, FL,Jason Hunt of Enfield, CT; Michael Genzano of Windsor Locks, CT; Christie Genzano of Windsor Locks, CT; Chris Hammond & wife Madison of South Windsor, CT; Dawn Hammond & Lisa Sanger of Carrollton, GA; Alana Kaufman of Miami, FL; Great Grandchildren, Amanda, Jesse, Malina, Drew, Logan, Sharell, Kyleigh, Quinnlyn, Austin, Aurora, Christa, Jake, Paige, Ricky, Kyle, Robert -- and Christie Genzano's beautiful new 10 month old daughter Isabella Noelle. Louise was predeceased by her Mother, Ethel Powers Wurdig; her Father, Frank Wurdig Sr; sister Lorraine Koren; and brother's Frank Wurdig Jr & Joseph Robinson. The Hammond & Genzano families wish to thank all of the employees at the Bickford Health Care Center in Windsor Locks for the loving care they provided to our Mom. Special thanks to Jonathan, Jessica, Barbara, Natasha & Sanji for their unwavering care in our time of need. You cared for her, you cared for us, and we are so very thankful. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bickford Health Care Center, 14 Main Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096; or the Audubon Society (audubon.org) Due to the current health pandemic, the funeral & burial for Louise will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For on-line condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020