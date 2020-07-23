Louise Helen (Given) Bergeron, 85, of Bolton, wife of the late Robert Bergeron died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Taillon) Given and attended Immaculate Conception grammar school and Bulkeley HS in Hartford. Louise and Robert married 7/24/1954 and lived in Hartford later moving to Tolland and then Bolton. Louise worked at Royal Typewriter, Travelers Insurance Company, and Hartford Hospital, starting on the Cardiac Unit and retiring in 1991 from the OB/GYN floor. Louise loved shopping, trips to Mohegan Sun Casino, HQ Trivia with her family, going to craft fairs, best friend chats, and her 9:30am check in calls. We will miss our daily quarantine rides around the lake and her sneaking food to Nash our dog during dinner. Mom was well loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Diane Bergeron and Jack Carney of Bolton, CT, with whom she made her home and her daughter Karen Bergeron and William Casey of Manchester, CT; her beloved granddaughters and best friend Becki Ericsson and her husband Brian of Melrose, MA, Kimmy Yario and her husband Patrick of New London, CT; and her great grandchildren: Anthony Ericsson, Cameron Ericsson and Irelynn Yario. She is also survived by her sister & brother-in-law Elizabeth DeMichele and her husband William of Windsor Locks, CT; her brother & sister-in-law James Given and his wife Janice of East Granby, CT; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers; Bernand Given and Joseph Given; and her sister and brother-in-law Lorraine Ramezzana and her husband John. The family wishes to thank the staff from MMH and the Dequattro Community Cancer Center for all their care, especially Dr. McLaughlin and the ICU staff. Because of the Covid-19, services will be graveside, Saturday August 1st at 11:00am, Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations in memory of Louise may be made to: Sarah's Second Chance Dog Rescue, 182 Skinner Road, Vernon, CT 06066. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
.