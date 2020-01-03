Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
8 Church St.,
Stafford Springs, CT
View Map
Louise L. Omer Obituary
Louise L. (Raith) Omer, 92, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on January 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Henry and Elsie (Possardt) Raith. Louise retired from Warren Woolen Company in 1989 after 14 years of employment. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Stafford, and the Stafford Senior Center. Aside from being active at the Church, Louise loved cats, playing bingo, and watching the UConn basketball teams, especially the women. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to her aide Jennifer, who also became a good friend to Louise, for her care and kindness. Louise leaves four children to celebrate her life, Rowena, Bernard, Patrick (Debbie) and Lorna (Dave); six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Robert and Edwin Raith; and her sister, Teresa Hollay. A calling hour will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a procession to the First United Methodist Church, 8 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT, where her funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Burial will follow the service at Stafford Springs Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 8 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
