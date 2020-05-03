Louise M. Carnevale
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise M. Carnevale, 79, of Cheshire died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Mid State Medical, Meriden, CT. She was born May 5, 1940 in New Haven to Joseph M. and Mary Botti Carnevale. She is survived by her twin brother, Gerald Carnevale of New Haven and her brother Richard Carnevale of Old Saybrook. Funeral service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Gill Foundation, PO Box 7331, Prospect, CT 06712. The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved