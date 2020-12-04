Louise M. Thomas (nee Coltman), 68, of Manchester CT passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on November 28, 2020, after a brave three-year effort to subdue non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Louise had many friends and colleagues at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where she was a respiratory therapist for more than 30 years and led the department before retiring in 2017. She was an avid reader and a graduate of East Catholic High School in Manchester and of Manchester Community College. Louise was an incredible woman, able to be many different things to many different people -- a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, as well as a mentor, savior, and friend. She was selfless, always ready to lend an ear and offer good counsel to anyone who needed it. Her courage and compassion will always be an inspiration to all who knew her and loved her. She will be deeply missed. Louise is survived by her two daughters, Faye Thomas (husband, Michael Schaller) of South Windsor CT, and Angela White (husband, Steven White) of Manchester; three grandchildren, Jazmin, Kobe, and Maya White; two brothers, Edward J. (Ted) Coltman of Washington DC and Michael Neely Coltman (wife, Judith Neely Coltman) of Reading MA; three nephews, Edward (Ned) Neely Coltman of Stuttgart, Germany, Thomas Neely Coltman of Medford MA, and James R. Slay of St. Mary's PA, and a niece, Sherrin Henegar of Millport AL. Louise was predeceased by her former husband, Henry Thomas of Salisbury MD; her parents, Edward P. and Eleanor D. Coltman of Manchester; a sister, JoAna Hanna of Chouteau OK, and a brother-in-law, John Wade Carey Jr. of Washington DC. Because of Covid-19, the family will not be having services for Louise and will celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, friends and colleagues are invited to make donations in her memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, PO Box 98016, Washington DC 20090-8016, or at give.LLS.org
, or to share reminiscences about Louise with her family, in care of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield CT 06002 or at www.hkhfuneralservices.com
.