Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. Willett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise M. Willett Obituary
1/9 1924 - 3/2 2019Louise Abney Mosley Willett, aged 95, died peacefully on March 2nd 2019, with her sons Joel and Peter holding her hands.She was born to Thomas and Frances Mosley (nee Slemons) on January 9, 1924, in Madison Wisconsin, the third of 5 girls.She was preceded by her beloved son, Mark, and her dear husband of 66 years, William.She is survived by her loving children Alani, Joel, Peter and Janice, her daughter-in-law Winifred, her granddaughter Susan, her great granddaughter Elizabeth, and her youngest sister Eunice.Celebration of Louise's life will be held at the Unitarian Meeting House at 200 Bloomfield Ave. in Hartford CT, on June 15, 2019, at 11am. In keeping with her lifelong passion for music, the program with feature plenty of music performed by her friends, both within and beyond the church community.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.