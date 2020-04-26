|
Louise (Kassarjian) Ohanesian, 96, of Newington, beloved wife of the late Richard G. Ohanesian, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Watertown, MA on July 7, 1923, she moved to Newington in 1956. She was a longtime member of Newington's Church of Christ, Congregational and sang for years with the Newington Choral Club and the Singing Seniors. Aside from her family, Louise loved nothing more than traveling the world. Living life to the limit, her brave, adventurous spirit led her to explore all 7 continents, experiencing decades of countless incredible adventures, some of which were not for the faint-hearted. A passionate lover of wildlife, she especially cherished her African safaris teeming with abundant wildlife in its natural habitat, including wildcats, elephants, giraffes, and floating past bathing hippos while meandering down a river in a dugout "canoe." She also reminisced about her thrilling Antarctic expedition on an ice cutter with fellow adventurers Sir Edmund Hillary and his wife. She took an extraordinary journey down the Amazon River, delighting in sensational sights such as pink river dolphins, and with a sparkle in her eye, she spoke of her remarkable desert excursion of riding a camel into the Sahara to watch the sun rise. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Carl Horton and his wife, Tracie, of Virginia, Rick Ohanesian and his wife Sally, of Arizona, Roxanne (Ohanesian) Rideout and her husband Chris, of Newington, her grandchildren Jenny, Matt, Michelle, Meg, Brianna, and Lacey, as well as great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to express their utmost heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation, who brought her much joy and comfort as they cared for her. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name may be to the Armenian EyeCare Project at https://eyecareproject.com/donations/ or Armenian EyeCare Project c/o Maria Peshkam, 100 West Foothill Blvd., San Dimas, CA 91773. A memorial service for Louise will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020