Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
15 Maplewood Ave
East Hartford., CT
View Map
Louise R. Seeley


1927 - 2019
Louise R. Seeley Obituary
Louise Rose (Alex) Seeley, 92, of East Hartford, passed away December 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She born February 4, 1927 to the late Samuel and Martha (Abe) Alex. She was a long time resident of Hartford and East Hartford. Over the years, Louise had many career paths including, working as an engraver and working for a variety of local retail stores, retiring as a commissioner for the East Hartford housing authority. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, visiting the casinos and she finally made her trip to Myrtle Beach, SC. Her true passion in life, was her family. Louise had an inner strength that guided her family with her wise wit and sense of humor that revealed her caring heart. She will be dearly missed by those her knew her. A special thanks to the aids and nursing staff at Maple View Manor who cared for her so well. Louise is survived by her son, James Seeley (Jolynn Simoni) of Wethersfield, daughter in-law, Paula Seeley and their children, Morgan Seeley of Manchester, James "Jay" and his wife Shannon of Wethersfield; great-grandchildren, Shea and Kane, her son Fredrick and his family and many additional family members. Louise was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 26th, from 4 to 7PM, at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 27th, at 10AM, at St. Mary Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
