Louise Seabeck

Louise "Lieschen" Seabeck of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27. The daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Smith) Kaeser, she was predeceased by her husband Lennart, a sister, Mildred Bodnar, four brothers, William, Albert, Edward and Frederick Kaeser, and a nephew, Charles Kaeser. Left to honor and cherish her memories are 16 nieces and nephews and their families, as well as very special friends Dorothea Islieb, and Carol and Richard Matregrano and family. Music was a source of joy throughout Lieschen's life. She particularly enjoyed classical, opera and jazz. Lieschen was inspired by the natural world, whether hiking in the woods, catching the spray of the ocean, painting outdoors with friends or playing a round of golf. She was also an enthusiastic traveler, an avid reader and a prolific artist. A way to honor Lieschen would be to take a walk, visit an art gallery, take in a concert, read a book or enjoy a cup of tea with a friend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice
. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.