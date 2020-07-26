1/1
Louise Shepard Walsh
1931 - 2020
Louise Shepard Walsh (aka Weegie) of Weekapaug, RI and formerly West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully Saturday morning in hospice care at the Westerly Hospital. She suffered several years of worsening dementia and was admitted to the ICU a week before passing, with a fractured pelvis. Weegie (a childhood nickname that stayed with her for life) was born in West Hartford, CT to Charles Gilbert Shepard and Louise McCance Shepard in the winter of 1931. She attended Miss Porter's school and Bennett College and married Raycroft Walsh Jr., also of West Hartford, in February of 1954. Raycroft was a career-long employee at Pratt & Whitney and served as a sales engineer, while Weegie raised their daughter, Melinda, and participated in numerous organizations. She was president of the CT Valley Garden Club from 1995-1997, secretary of the ASSIST student exchange program, had a long involvement with Kingswood Oxford School and Asylum Hill Church and was a long-time member of the Hartford Golf Club. She and her husband cultivated an extensive network of multigenerational friends centered in the Hartford area and Weekapaug, RI. It would be hard to overstate the positive influence they had on the scores of people who knew them. After Raycroft retired the couple added-on to the family summer cottage in Weekapaug and resided there for many years. Raycroft passed away in 2005 and in 2018 Weegie moved to the Stone Ridge facility in Mystic, CT, where she lived until her final days. Weegie was predeceased by her only child, Melinda, and is survived by two grandchildren, Sophie and Sam Bullinger, her son-in-law Mark Bullinger and her many nieces and nephews. Plans for a memorial service have yet to be decided, due to the Covid situation. Donations in Weegie's name may be made to the Weekapaug Chapel Society, which supports local food banks and social services; to the Westerly Hospital, which took very good care of her and Raycroft in their final days; or to the Weekapaug Yacht Club capital fund, which promotes youth sailing and is where she raced for decades and kept her beloved Beetle Cat "Skimmer." Please visit www.buckler-johnston.com for an extended remembrance.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
