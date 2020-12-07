Louise W. Belanger, 86, formerly of Plainville, passed peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Wilson Belanger who passed in 2018 whom she has missed every day. Louise was born in Fort Kent, ME on April 16, 1934 the daughter of the late Philias and Hilda (Thibeault) Vaillancourt. She had worked in accounts receivable for pharmacies but her most beloved job was raising her children. Louise was an avid walker, enjoyed spending time outdoors and most of all time spent with family. Louise is survived by her sons John Belanger and his wife Sharon of Plainville, Peter Belanger and his wife Kathy of Colchester, Gary Belanger of Southington; daughters Elaine Belanger of Plainville, Audrey Belanger of Bristol, Carol Beverley and her husband Craig of Cromwell; grandchildren Nicole Baker, Matthew Belanger, Eric Belanger, Heather Lizon, Kimberly Santoro, Mark Creamer, Jr. Briana Beverley and Isabella Beverley; 12 great-grandchildren; Seth, Dylan, Dahlyla, Austin, Merideth, Camden, Dayne, Kyle, Cadence, Christopher, Nicholas and Ariana; brothers Roger Vaillancourt and his wife Gisele of Madawaska, ME and Nelson Vaillancourt and his wife Cecile of Washington, DC; sister Yolande Moran of Madawaska, ME; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Louise is predeceased by her sister's Diane Vaillancourt and Gisele Gagnon. Louise's family has arranged a private funeral service on Thursday December 10, 2020. Extended family and friends may watch the livestreamed services by signing on to Louise's memorial tribute page beginning at 10:30 a.m. at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
. Messages of condolence can also be shared with the family on her page. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plainville Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St, Plainville, CT 06062.