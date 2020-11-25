1/1
Louise Williams (Sherman) 74, was born in Cusseta, AL, on February 21, 1946, daughter of the late Willie Sherman, Sr. and Omega Bennett Lowe. She later moved to Hartford Connecticut, began her beautiful family and became a faithful Jehovah's Witness. Louise was a dedicated care taker and retired from Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT after 40 years of service. She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and spent her life sharing her faith and teaching others about her God. For many years she was associated with the Blue Hills Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Louise had a zest for life and was a loving, caring mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed cooking, playing spades, dominoes, shopping and loved to dress to impress. November 12, 2020, Louise made her transition from her earthly home to join Jehovah. Louise is predeceased in death by sons: Bobby Tyrone Williams and Preston Williams, brothers: Willie Sherman Jr., and Louis Lowe Jr., and uncle, Robert "Bobby" Porter. Louise is survived by her loving daughter, Felicia Williams: sons, Keith, Sylvester and Mark Williams; brother, Calvin Lowe; sister in-law, Phyllis Sherman; nephew, Fletcher Embry, and niece Angie Davis: grandchildren, Leiticha, Ashley, Julissa, Janelle, Xavier, Sylvester Jr, Sharonda, Tyree and Taylor Williams; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, CT. visitation at 10 AM with memorial services at 11 AM. Burial will be at New Wapping Cemetery. To attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
