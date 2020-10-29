1/1
Louise Zanardi
1931 - 2020
Louise Nellie Zanardi, 89, of Burlington, widow of Eugene Zanardi, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 surrounded by her loving friends Bob & Melissa Russell, Sandy Neumann and her loving caregiver Margaret Linda Bonsu. Born September 24th, 1931 in Forestville, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Hallie (Barkley) Sanford. Louise received her Bachelor degree from the Julius Hartt School of Music from which she taught many different musical instruments, majoring in piano. Prior to retiring, Louise worked for Emerson-Swan, Inc., of Norwood, MA. Louise is survived by her nephew LeRoy Pilbin of Norfolk, as well as, David, Katherine, David Jr., and Elizabeth Pilbin. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Monday (Nov. 2) at 11:00am in Burlington Center Cemetery, Burlington. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Burlington Center Cemetery
