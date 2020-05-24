We are saddened to hear of your loss. Luann was filled with kindness and gentleness each and every day

as she attended to the residents at Brookdale. Our mother and our family were honoured to have known the angel that she was for seven years. Luann always shared a smile, good laughs and words of goodwill to all. We will miss her.You are in our thoughts and prayers.

The Rose Cassarino Family

