Luann Contois
1954 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Luann Marie (Koffman) Contois, age 65, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Rick Contois, passed away from Covid-19 at home with her husband by her side on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Luann was born in Hartford, CT on July 13, 1954, daughter of the late Anthony and Stella (Smitka) Koffman. Luann married her true love Rick on August 19, 1995. They have been residents of South Windsor for over 5 years in Rick's childhood home. Luann worked as a CNA at Brookdale in South Windsor for 15 years where she lovingly took care of her residents until she made the ultimate sacrifice. Her kind and compassionate spirit showed through in all that she did for the residents she enjoyed so much. Luann loved life to the fullest spreading her joy and caring ways to all that she came in contact with. She took time to listen, often reaching out to lend a hand or support. In her spare time, Luann's passion was tending to her cactus garden, her Jeep, giving to her community, country music and traveling the Caribbean Islands with Rick. She also enjoyed cooking at home, trying different cultural recipes. Along with her husband Rick, and their faithful dog Melony, she leaves to mourn her passing, her brother, Robert Koffman (Lisa) of Rocky Hill; sister-in-law Nancy Koffman of NJ, her sister-in-law, Michele Tardif (Marco) of East Windsor, sister-in-law Nancy Piscottano (Tony) of Old Saybrook, sister-in-law RaeAnn Corso(Chuck) of NC, and sister-in-law Karen Fortunato of FL. Luann will also be forever remembered by her twelve nieces and nephews she loved so much; Nancy, Lori, Tracey, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Cooper, Nanette, Amy, Christopher, Justin, Lindsey and Gregory. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard Koffman and Edward Koffman. Funeral Services for Luann will be private at the conveniences of her family. Memorial Donations in memory of Luann can be made to the SPCA Monterey County; PO Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942. www.SPCAMC.org Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
May 23, 2020
We are saddened to hear of your loss. Luann was filled with kindness and gentleness each and every day
as she attended to the residents at Brookdale. Our mother and our family were honoured to have known the angel that she was for seven years. Luann always shared a smile, good laughs and words of goodwill to all. We will miss her.You are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Rose Cassarino Family
Friend
May 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
