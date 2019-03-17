Mrs. Lucette Tarro, 92, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home in Fairfax, Virginia. Mrs. Tarro was born January 16, 1927 in Black Lake, Quebec, Canada, to the late Alfred and Lucienne Croteau. She was married to the late Michael Tarro on October 18, 1958 and moved to Connecticut where she was naturalized in 1964. She moved to Bath, North Carolina in 1985 where she was active in church and charitable organizations. After suffering a series of strokes in 2012 and 2013, she moved to Fairfax, Virginia where she remained until her passing this year.Survivors include one daughter, Denise Tarro-Jackson and husband, George of Newington, Conn; two sons, Andre Tarro and wife, Kathy of Centreville, VA., and William Tarro and wife, Betina of Matthews, N.C.; six grandchildren, Alexander and Amaia Jackson, Wesley and Kyle Tarro, and John and Ryan Allen; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Cole Allen.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to The . Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary