Reno Luchina, 93, of Bloomfield, beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Ramsay) Luchina passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born September 21, 1925 in South Windsor son of the late Roberto and Emma (Rampellini) Luchina, he grew up in South Windsor attending the South Windsor Schools. He lived in Wethersfield before moving to Bloomfield 43 years ago. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific. He served on the destroyer U.S.S. Cushing which was involved in many major battles in the Pacific. After the war he was a dealer for several Mobil Service Stations in the area before he retired in 1990. Reno was a member of the Hartford Elks Club, a lifetime member of the Bloomfield Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle, traveling and he was an animal lover. Special thanks to the Right at Home Caregivers, Kwami, Byron, and Yevner "Jeff". The thoughtfulness of McLean Hospice was much appreciated. Special thanks to Linda Prell and volunteer Jim Speck, who's visits were always welcome. Besides his wife Mary Ellen, he is survived by a son Jim Luchina (Jacqui) of East Granby; three daughters, Denise Fraguella (Jimmy) of St. Thomas, USVI, Robin Csire of Loxahatchee, FL, Sharon Luchina of Gerber, CA; a sister, Josephine Benson of South Glastonbury; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Adelle Fowler; a son-in-law, Robert Csire. His family will receive friends today, Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with military honors to conclude services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019