New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
461 Alling St.
Berlin, CT
View Map
Lucia E. (Tomasso) Scheer, 95, of Kensington, CT passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was born in Hartford, a daughter of the late Angelo (Sr) and Nazzarena (Briganti) Tomasso. Lucia was a long time member of St. Pauls Church. She was a blood analyst at New Britain General Hospital as well as her own lab, Community Clinical Laboratory, first of its kind, in New Britain. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed hosting and cooking for them. She also loved traveling with her husband. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she leaves behind her beloved husband Dr. Edward H. Scheer of Kensington, son Edward Scheer Jr. and his wife Antonia of Brookline, MA, granddaughters Christina and Juliana Scheer, long time caregiver Shirley Dube and many nieces and nephews in the Scheer and Tomasso families. Funeral services are Tuesday June 25th at 10AM at Saint Paul Church, 461 Alling St., Berlin, CT 06037, all are invited to meet the family at church, burial will follow in South Burying Grounds, Southington Rd., Kensington. Visiting hours will be Monday June 24th from 4PM-7PM at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Jerome Home for tender and loving care. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019
