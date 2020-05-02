Lucia L. Pavone
1934 - 2020
Lucia L. Pavone age 86, of Ft Myers, FL passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born to Guiseppe and Lucietta Lenares on February 17, 1934 in Sicily, Italy. She was married to Vito Pavone in 1961 and they spent 37 years building a loving family until his passing in 1998. Lucia leaves behind a close family of children, grandchildren, and many dear friends that were bound to her by their faith. The two greatest loves in her life were family and her faith; both of which she nurtured every day. As the matriarch of the family, Lucia always ensured everyone was there to love and support each other during good times, and especially during the tough times. Her lasting legacy of love and faith are carried in the hearts of her family. Lucia is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Vito Pavone. She is survivied by her children, Joseph Pavone and Grazialucia (Grace) Burnes; grandchildren, Arriana Pavone, Alexa Pavone, Angela Pavone, Nicole Pavone, Nico Pavone, Michael (Caylen) Burnes, Zachary Burnes, David Burnes, and Rachel Burnes; and her adopted grandchild, Crystal DePerry. A private funeral and burial will be held at the beginning of May. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913. For information, please call 239-334-4880.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.
Hodges Funeral Home At Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
