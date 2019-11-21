Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, church of St. Ann
47 Clark St.
New Britain, CT
Lucia Pappalardo Obituary
Lucia "Lucy" (Greco) Pappalardo, a lifelong resident of New Britain, passed away, Nov. 18th. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9:00AM from the New Britain Memorial Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial, 10:00AM at St. Joachim Parish, church of St. Ann, 47 Clark St., burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Stanley St., all in New Britain. A time of visitation at the funeral home will precede the service from 8:30AM-9:30AM. For more information, for her complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
