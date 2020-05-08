Lucia Wilkins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lucia "Lucy" (Galloway) Wilkins, 89, of Charlotte, NC, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born September 17, 1930 in Camaguey, Cuba of the late Ramone and Julia Galloway. Lucia retired as a CNA for Greenwood Convalescent Home. Lucy was a member of North United Methodist on Albany Ave in Harford. She was predeceased by two sisters: Naomi and Mary. Lucia leaves behind her husband, Jelf of Charlotte, NC; daughter Rose Rutland and husband Michael with granddaughters Naomi and Jordan; son James Wilkins Sr. and wife Deviji ("Debbie") with grandsons James, Marquis, and Andre Hutchins and wife Amanda with great-grands Naveah, Giannah, Victoria; daughter Joan Yeoman and husband Roger; daughter Naomi Wilkins (Casher L. Holt) granddaughter Javeria and grandson Casher J. Holt; a brother, Joseph "Macho" Turnbull of Cuba, two sisters, Daisy Turnbull of Cuba and Delores "Lola" Galloway of Boston, MA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, 3pm at Wayne Russell Funeral Services, 3715 Beatties Ford Rd, CLT, NC 28216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Funeral service
3:00 PM
Wayne Russell Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wayne Russell Funeral Service
3715 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28214
(704) 910-0656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved