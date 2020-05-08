Mrs. Lucia "Lucy" (Galloway) Wilkins, 89, of Charlotte, NC, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born September 17, 1930 in Camaguey, Cuba of the late Ramone and Julia Galloway. Lucia retired as a CNA for Greenwood Convalescent Home. Lucy was a member of North United Methodist on Albany Ave in Harford. She was predeceased by two sisters: Naomi and Mary. Lucia leaves behind her husband, Jelf of Charlotte, NC; daughter Rose Rutland and husband Michael with granddaughters Naomi and Jordan; son James Wilkins Sr. and wife Deviji ("Debbie") with grandsons James, Marquis, and Andre Hutchins and wife Amanda with great-grands Naveah, Giannah, Victoria; daughter Joan Yeoman and husband Roger; daughter Naomi Wilkins (Casher L. Holt) granddaughter Javeria and grandson Casher J. Holt; a brother, Joseph "Macho" Turnbull of Cuba, two sisters, Daisy Turnbull of Cuba and Delores "Lola" Galloway of Boston, MA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, 3pm at Wayne Russell Funeral Services, 3715 Beatties Ford Rd, CLT, NC 28216.



