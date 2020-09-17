Lucien (Bud) DuBois, 85, of Walden, VT formerly of Burlington, CT peacefully passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born in Collinsville, CT on September 9, 1934 to the late Lucien and Odile (Fournier) DuBois. Bud was proud of his family and cherished all family gatherings for great meals, holidays, and vacations at Moosehead Lake, Old Orchard Beach, and the shores of Cape Cod. His favorite hobbies were gardening, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Researching until he mastered his gardening skills brought him great success. He was a gifted teacher and eagerly shared his knowledge. Bud worked in Spring Manufacturing for many years. After his retirement, being in the peaceful mountains of Vermont is where he wanted to be. The woods, crisp air, clear night skies, wildflowers, gardens, and wildlife will always remind of us of his love for the land. In addition to his parents, Bud was predeceased by his brothers Clifford, Richard and Robert (Ray). He is survived by his sister Lorraine Soucy of Avon, CT; his four children with Margaret (Peg) DuBois: Gary DuBois (Jennifer) of Bristol, CT; Robert DuBois (Victoria) of Canton, CT; James DuBois (Beth) of Bristol, CT; and Brenda Mantei (Paul) of Burlington, CT; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and 'Boone' his loyal beagle. The family would like to thank Reggie and Lorraine Cochran for their incredible support and friendship. A private burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 or simply spend time enjoying the outdoors in Bud's memory. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the DuBois family or to share a memory of Bud, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM