1/1
Lucien (Bud) DuBois
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucien (Bud) DuBois, 85, of Walden, VT formerly of Burlington, CT peacefully passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born in Collinsville, CT on September 9, 1934 to the late Lucien and Odile (Fournier) DuBois. Bud was proud of his family and cherished all family gatherings for great meals, holidays, and vacations at Moosehead Lake, Old Orchard Beach, and the shores of Cape Cod. His favorite hobbies were gardening, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Researching until he mastered his gardening skills brought him great success. He was a gifted teacher and eagerly shared his knowledge. Bud worked in Spring Manufacturing for many years. After his retirement, being in the peaceful mountains of Vermont is where he wanted to be. The woods, crisp air, clear night skies, wildflowers, gardens, and wildlife will always remind of us of his love for the land. In addition to his parents, Bud was predeceased by his brothers Clifford, Richard and Robert (Ray). He is survived by his sister Lorraine Soucy of Avon, CT; his four children with Margaret (Peg) DuBois: Gary DuBois (Jennifer) of Bristol, CT; Robert DuBois (Victoria) of Canton, CT; James DuBois (Beth) of Bristol, CT; and Brenda Mantei (Paul) of Burlington, CT; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and 'Boone' his loyal beagle. The family would like to thank Reggie and Lorraine Cochran for their incredible support and friendship. A private burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 or simply spend time enjoying the outdoors in Bud's memory. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the DuBois family or to share a memory of Bud, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved