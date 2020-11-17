Lucien E. Martin, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Solange (Ringuette) Martin, died on Saturday (November 14, 2020) at The Pines of Bristol. He was born in Saint Agatha, ME on November 18, 1930 to the late William and Laura (Sirois) Martin. Lucien was an entrepreneur and a true jack of all trades. His passion was the challenge of fixing anything that needed repair. He loved using his wood-working skills as a creative outlet and maintained a beautiful garden in order to feed his family each year. He was an amazingly active man, water-skiing well into his 70s and motorcycling into his 80s. He loved snowmobiling, and, most of all, fishing. Lucien shared love and joy with his family by hosting epic Martin family parties. He was also a man of faith, having had a deeply private relationship with God. He loved going "home" to his slice of Heaven on Long Lake in Sinclair, ME, spending summers making memories with the love of his life, family, and friends. Above all else, he loved Solange, his wife of 66 years. In addition to his beloved wife, Lucien is survived by his sons, whom he was extremely proud of, Dennis Martin (Kathy) of North Hutchinson Island, FL and Richard Martin (Jo-Ann) of Bristol; sisters: Doris Noles of Bristol and Jacqueline Atwood of Watertown; grandchildren: Trisha O'Leary (James), Allison Martin, Brian Martin, David Nadeau (Kristal), and Daniel Nadeau; great grandchildren: Maddyn, Lydia, and Rhylyn; and several nieces and nephews. Lucien was predeceased by his brothers: Fernand, Ronaldo, Hermel, and Normand Martin; and sisters: Theresa Lorenzetti, Mildred Plourde, and Marcella Nadeau. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lucien's honor to the American School for the Deaf, 139 N. Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Martin family. Please visit Lucien's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
