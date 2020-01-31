Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Poquonock Community Church
1817 Poquonock Avenue
Poquonock section of Windsor, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Poquonock Community Church
1817 Poquonock Avenue
Poquonock section of Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucile Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucile Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucile Anderson Obituary
Lucile Tucker Anderson, 91, cherished wife of James A. Anderson, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at her home. Born in Cambridge, and raised in Belmont, MA, she attended Belmont High School where she met Jim, the love of her life. She graduated from Lasell Junior College. Lucile was an active member of Poquonock Community Church, a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Besides her husband, Lucile leaves her children and their spouses: Karen and Barry D'Esopo, James Jr. and Donna Anderson, Kathi and David Wicks, and Kristen and Ken Lefebvre; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Ward C. Tucker, Donald C. Tucker, and Charlotte T. Beattie. Her family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1:30- 2 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM at the Poquonock Community Church, 1817 Poquonock Avenue, Poquonock section of Windsor. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be private at Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are handled by Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poquonock Community Church, PO Box 262, Poquonock, CT 06064. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now