Lucille A. (Prestia) Deschenes, 73, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife and partner of Harold Deschenes, Jr. for 53 years. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Stephen and Eleanor (Pola) Prestia, she was raised in Newington. She resided in Wethersfield and Burlington before returning to Newington 16 years ago. Lucille was a member of the Wethersfield Junior Women's Club and volunteered for events at the St. Jean de Baptiste Societe in New Britain. She also participated in many fund raising events for the Fisher House Foundation. She was incredibly crafty and amazing with sewing and crocheting. She happily gave her handmade crafts to family and friends. A loving mother, she leaves her two children, Harold Deschenes III and his fiancée Donna Bombino of Fairfield and Michelle Reyes and her husband Logan of Greensboro, NC. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and her cherished canine companions, Sam, Stu and Sparky. Due to social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to The Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org
