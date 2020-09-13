1/1
Lucille A. Deschenes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille A. (Prestia) Deschenes, 73, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife and partner of Harold Deschenes, Jr. for 53 years. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Stephen and Eleanor (Pola) Prestia, she was raised in Newington. She resided in Wethersfield and Burlington before returning to Newington 16 years ago. Lucille was a member of the Wethersfield Junior Women's Club and volunteered for events at the St. Jean de Baptiste Societe in New Britain. She also participated in many fund raising events for the Fisher House Foundation. She was incredibly crafty and amazing with sewing and crocheting. She happily gave her handmade crafts to family and friends. A loving mother, she leaves her two children, Harold Deschenes III and his fiancée Donna Bombino of Fairfield and Michelle Reyes and her husband Logan of Greensboro, NC. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and her cherished canine companions, Sam, Stu and Sparky. Due to social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to The Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
It was nice reconnecting with again thru social medial...nice memories from the Ole Southeast School thru NHS..
May you Rest In Peace
Dave Pruett
Friend
September 11, 2020
Will miss your smile, friendship, crazy posts that made me laugh, our Word games together - but most of all the love, support and care that you showed everyone. RIP dear friend, you are not gone but will live on our hearts and memories! Bill and Nancy Hemingway
Patricia Hemingway
Friend
September 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved